Radio stations to play 100 % local music in September

The Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Thapelo Olopeng has announced that ‘BOT50 Friday’ will now change to ‘BOT50 month’ as from 1st September.

Addressing a ceremony that kick-started the 50 days count down to the Golden Jubilee independence day celebrations in Gaborone recently, Olopeng said Batswana will be expected to wear National Colours every day for the month of September. The minister explained that this would show that the time Batswana have been waiting for has arrived.

“Let me advise that this is an encouragement for Batswana to wear any combination of the National Colours with Botswana Blue being the dominant colour,” said Olopeng. “During September, we will have 100% local music played on all public and private radio stations in this country. This is in recognition of our own capacity and talent as a nation.” Moreover, Olopeng said his ministry has also taken deliberate decision to engage 100% local artists for all the BOT50 music shows including those to be hosted by the different districts.

“On 25th September, Church Services will be held across the country with the Gaborone Service held at the National Stadium. On the 29th September, Independence Eve activities will be held across the Districts headquarters with the main event in Gaborone at the National Stadium.”

Moreover, the Minister said on 30th September the main celebrations will be held at all Dikgotla across the country with the National Celebrations held at the National Stadium in Gaborone. Olopeng added that National Celebrations would also be marked by the arrival of the Roving Torch and charting of a new path with the launch of the new vision beyond 2016 by President Dr Ian Khama on Independence Day.

The countdown started on 30th September 2015 when the Roving Torch was lit by the President. Since then, the Torch has traversed the country covering 427 villages and will arrive in Gaborone on the 25th September 2016. The build-up activities have included music festivals, road shows, and live broadcasts from across the country, mounting of the BOT50 signages across the country among others.



