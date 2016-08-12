Ex-soldier’s fate in Khama’s hands after being found guilty of killing his two children

Wananani Modongo - BG Correspondent
Friday, 12 August 2016
A  mentally  ill  soldier who  was  found guilty  for  the  murder  of  his  two children will have  his fate  in  the  hands  of  President Ian Khama. 

Thebe Njavera,  who is currently in  prison  was  found guilty by   Francistown High Court Judge, Barnabas Nyamadzabo. This  week, Nyamadzabo  later   ruled  that  the President  Khama  will  decide  on  the  fate   of  the  mentally  unstable  soldier.
This comes after Njavera, who was based at Donga Botswana Defence Force (BDF) Military Barracks in Francistown, allegedly murdered his two daughters, Palesa Ramaditse and Paseka Ramaditse, aged four and two respectively, at Somerset Extension location in Francistown on the 4th of February 2013 after an altercation with his girlfriend.

Currently Njavera  is left with  no option but to wait for his freedom at either Sbrana Psychiatric Hospital, Jubilee mental institute or in custody.Previously when trial commenced, Lawyer Reneetswe Rabosotho who is representing the accused pleaded with Nyamadzabo not to treat the accused’s case like any other criminal case as he was mentally unstable at the time he committed the offence.

He also pleaded with the judge that Njavera’s case should be handled in terms of Section 158 and 160 of Criminal Procurement Evidence (CPE) Act, as it is relevant for this matter. The CPE says that when in the course of a trial or preparatory examination the judiciary officer has reason to believe that the accused is of an unsound mind and consequently incapable of making his defence, he shall inquire into the facts of such unsoundness.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Nyamadzabo said that evidence given in court by a Psychological Dr Paul Sidandi showed that Njavera was of an unsound mind. “The accused is guilty of killing his two daughters, but he was insane when he did so,” Nyamadzabo said. He told the court that he will make a report to the President and he (His Excellency) will confine Njavera at his pleasure. Kuda Mbonini represents the state.

