UDC to commemorate Motswaledi’s death

Tomorrow (Saturday) marks the second year since the passing away of iconic politician, Gomolemo Motswaledi who was the President of Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) and whose death, officially caused by a car accident, fed political campaigns towards the 2014 election.

He was also the Secretary General of the coalition movement, Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC). BMD is a contracting member of the UDC, together with Botswana National Front (BNF) and Botswana Peoples Party (BPP). UDC launched an independent investigation after raising doubt that his was just like any other road accident. The man was assassinated, the party proclaimed and embarked on a mission to raise funds to investigate the cause of the death. The UDC has however so far failed to release the report for the cause of Motswaledi’s death.

The delay has now reversed the unity that the nation experienced after his death; some political observers are of the view that his death earned the UDC sympathy votes. BMD, which is currently characterised by internal fighting last month through its National Working Committee, revealed that the report was ready and with the UDC leadership. Political pressure from other parties also reached the coalition movement corridors. The delay was seen as a political stunt by the UDC to continue getting sympathy votes from Batswana even in 2019.

Botswana Congress Party Youth League last year called for the release of the report. The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) also joined the calls. BDP Member of Parliament for Francistown West, Ignatius Moswaane has since brought a motion before Parliament requesting that the UDC be forced to release the report or be investigated for stealing money from Batswana.

UDC President who is also the leader of BNF, Duma Boko once indicated that they are waiting for experts to come to the country to reconstruct the accident. An exercise he said would take time. Even though he promised to do regular updates on the matter this never happened. This week BMD Chairman Nehemiah Modubule and UDC Head of Communications Moeti Mohwasa referred all enquiries to Ndaba Gaolathe who doubles as BMD President and UDC Secretary General. Gaolathe was said to be in South Africa and would only be back today (Friday). The UDC is however, planning various activities to honour Motswaledi and just like last year a remembrance memorial has been scheduled for Gaborone next week.

Motswaledi became popular after he challenged BDP leader and head of state Dr Ian Khama in court, where he was left saddled with huge legal costs. The public came to his rescue after he was threatened with civil imprisonment. He would later with other disgruntled BDP members form the BMD in 2010.