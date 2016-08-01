BTU duel on this weekend

The duel in which the presidential aspirant, Kenathata Dipogiso takes on the incumbent, Johannes Tshukudu in the Botswana Teachers Union (BTU) leadership election is due this weekend in Palapye.

Both the incumbent and his deputy are determined to emerge victorious over the weekend, as they have done a lot of groundwork. But the reality they both know is that despite their confidence, one of them will remain powerless after the election. In 2013, Dipogiso had ambitions of contesting for the union’s presidency but pulled out after he was advised by members to pave way for Tshukudu.

Speaking in an interview with BG News the youthful Dipogiso said, “our campaign has been running smoothly and we have been preaching unity in the union. The biggest challenge for us is the use of pseudo accounts on Facebook where we are being attacked but this cannot stop us from winning over the weekend.”

His rival, Tshukudu, who is reportedly enjoying the support from the mother body, Botswana Federation of Public Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU), said he is confident that he will retain his position. “I have been running a clean campaign and it is up to members of the union to decide who they want as their leader, but I am confident that I will win over the weekend because my record speaks for me,” he said.Dipogiso said he was challenging Tshukudu so that he re-focuses the union’s direction. “We need a leader who will be available to do duties in the union,” he said adding that they want to bring back the union to members.

“BTU does not exist in a vacuum. There are issues of teachers we have and we need the voice of the union over it, not that of the federation.”On the other hand, Tshukudu said even if he loses the election over the weekend, he would remain the federation’s leader. Asked about the support from the federation to win the election, Tshukudu said, “BOFEPUSU has always said they do not want to get involved in the election of the affiliates and that is how it is. It will never change. But I have fellow comrades who are supporting me in this cause”.

BOFEPUSU FACTOR

The federation is said to be backing Tshukudu because the other team want to pull out from BOFEPUSU. “For the past few years the federation has been focusing its energy in politics while issues of workers are growing every day,” said a concerned unionist. Dipogiso is not a wanted man at the federation because he is not a yes man. “There is a cartel at the federation that want Dipogiso out so that BTU can remain voiceless like other unions,” said the source.

The Secretary General of BOFEPUSU, Tobokani Rari said as the federation they do not want to get involved in the elections of the affiliates. “During BOPEU elective congress last year we were even accused of supporting Sikalame Seitiso against Andrew Motsamai and we hear those sentiments again,” said Rari adding that the policy of the federation is not to interfere in the internal affairs of the affiliates.

He said they are ready to work with anyone who will be voted over the weekend. “Anybody who has evidence that we support Tshukudu should demonstrate and show the deeds we have done,” explained Rari.Minister of Education, Skills and Development, Unity Dow will deliver a speech while the Secretary General for Kenya National Union of Teachers; Wilson Shisoke will give a keynote address.