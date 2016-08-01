Double-faced UB costs job seekers

Some of the University of Botswana graduates are a frustrated lot as it appears their former institution has two public faces bearing its re-introduced original logo on certificates and the new but now abandoned logo on transcripts for the same graduating period.

The latest from graduates is that even though the institution embarked on bringing back the old logo in 2014, up to now (July 2016), UB is still issuing transcripts bearing the disbanded logo, and yet the degree certificates for 2015 bear the official logo. In an interview with the Botswana Guardian, graduates complained that this is affecting their job opportunities. Most of those that are disgruntled are graduates seeking employment outside the country. “No one the world over has ever issued such contradictory academic documents and this is affecting us as graduates in the market,” says one of them. The graduate states that the credibility of UB academic documents is being questioned, which in turn jeopardises the good image of the university.

A Bachelor of Sciences graduate reveals that he was about to be employed by a popular South African health post until authorities realised that the academic certificate carried the new logo. “I could not say anything convincing to them about this controversy because it just doesn’t make sense. What is difficult in putting the right logo in certificates?” asks the graduate.

Another graduate says he has lost two job opportunities due to the wrong logo in his academic documents. “This is the highest level of incompetence. Employers in other countries don’t have time to listen to what happened in the past about these logos because it undermines the university,” she says.

UB spokesperson Mhitshane Reetsang referred BG News to the Director of Academic Services, Motsei Rapelana who could not respond to a questionnaire at the time of going to press.

The University had in 2014 decided to revert to the old logo, including the original UB ceremonial gowns for the Chancellor and his deputy and Chairperson of the council.