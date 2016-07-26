Nkaigwa, Masisi fight from the same corner

Member of Parliament for Gaborone North, Haskins Nkgaiwa has called on Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) to bring a Bill on declaration of assets if they are serious about fighting corruption. He made this call when debating the Whistleblowing Bill in Parliament this week.

Nkgaiwa said BDP cannot bring the Whisleblowing Bill in Parliament and expect that the fight against corruption will be achieved when it has left behind declaration of assets, which is the backbone of the Bill to end corruption. “This Bill can only be effective if laws such as declaration of assets are introduced. If us as leaders disclose what assets we have I believe the fight against corruption could be achieved,” said Nkgaiwa.He also expressed displeasure at Clause 9 of the Bill, which says a declaration of information made by a whistleblower may be made in writing or orally.

“A disclosure of impropriety shall contain as far as practicable, the full name, address and occupation of the whistleblower. The nature of the impropriety in respect of which the disclosure is made. The name and particulars of the person alleged to have committed, who is committing or is likely to commit the impropriety,” reads clause 9 of the Bill.Nkgaiwa said this clause would deter would-be whistleblowers that are determined to end corruption. “This looks like you want to gag those who want to be whistleblowers. People should be allowed to report if they have any doubt about something,” said Nkaigwa.

According Clause 17 of the Bill, a person who knowingly makes a disclosure alleging impropriety knowing the information to be false commits an offence and is liable to a fine not exceeding P10 000 or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding five years or to both.But Nkaigwa thinks that people should be allowed to report freely so that they can fight corruption. He said Clause 19 will not help because it will victimise potential whistleblowers that want to talk about corruption.

“A whistleblower who, after making a disclosure of impropriety under this Act, proceeds to disclose the same information to a third party, commits an offence and is liable to a fine not exceeding P10 000 or to a term imprisonment not exceeding five years, or to both,” reads the bill.Sharing the same sentiments, Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi said the Bill is one of the key instruments for tackling corruption but expressed uneasiness with Clause 9 which requires that a whistleblower state his or her details.

“This kills the motive of this Bill and might undermine our true intentions of ending corruption,” he said.