TURKEY IN STATE OF EMERGENCY FOLLOWING COUP ATTEMPT

The Turkish ambassador to Botswana, Ibrahim Yagli, this week said his government is extremely frustrated by certain distorted comments and spinning by foreign politicians after a failed coup by a faction of (Turkish) armed forces recently.



Speaking at a press conference in Gaborone to explain the recent failed military coup, Yagli said despite all their efforts and very transparent media reporting they were extremely frustrated by comments made by certain foreign politicians. Yagli explained that last week there was a coup attempt in various Turkish cities including Ankara and Istanbul where 208 people died while 1400 were wounded. “It was understood that in a short time that this was terrorist campaign. The perpetrators fired at their own people, betrayed their commanders and bombed the National Parliament and the Office of the Presidency.”

“From the very begging, the command chain and vast majority of the Turkish Air Forces stood up against the coup attempt. It was merely some elements of the Air Forces, Gendarimerie and armoured units that joined the violent conspiracy.” Addressing members of the press at his residence, Yagli said during operations against the terrorist group, more than 7500 people have been detained, with 218 arrested so far.

Yagli said the European nation is currently in a state of emergency that is likely to last for three months. The coup attempt follows a bloody terrorist attack at Istanbul airport where 41 people died. Meanwhile, Yagli said the Turkish was recently established in Botswana and operations will soon move to a new address in Gaborone. Moreover, Yagli could not give the number of Botswana citizens currently residing in Turkey. However, he added that the European country has previously offered scholarships to some Batswana.