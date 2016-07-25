TURKEY IN STATE OF EMERGENCY FOLLOWING COUP ATTEMPT

BG Reporter
Monday, 25 July 2016
The Turkish  ambassador to Botswana, Ibrahim Yagli, this week said his government is   extremely frustrated by certain distorted comments and spinning by foreign politicians after a failed   coup by a faction of (Turkish) armed forces recently.

Speaking at a press conference   in Gaborone to explain the recent failed   military coup, Yagli said despite all their efforts and very transparent media reporting they were extremely frustrated by comments made by certain foreign politicians. Yagli explained that last week there was a coup attempt in various Turkish cities   including Ankara and Istanbul where 208 people died while 1400 were wounded. “It was understood that    in a short time that this was terrorist campaign.  The perpetrators fired at their own people, betrayed their commanders and bombed the   National Parliament and the Office of the Presidency.”

“From the very begging, the command chain and vast majority of the Turkish Air Forces stood up against the coup attempt. It was merely some elements of the Air Forces, Gendarimerie and armoured units that joined the violent conspiracy.” Addressing members of the press at   his residence, Yagli said during   operations   against the terrorist group, more than 7500 people have been detained, with 218 arrested so far.

Yagli said the European nation is currently in a state   of emergency   that    is likely to last for three months.  The coup attempt follows a bloody terrorist attack at Istanbul airport where 41 people   died. Meanwhile, Yagli said the Turkish was recently established   in Botswana and operations will soon move to a new address in Gaborone. Moreover, Yagli could not give the   number of   Botswana citizens currently residing in Turkey. However, he added that the European country has previously offered scholarships to some Batswana.

