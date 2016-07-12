PPADB contractors can now register online

Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board (PPADB) has launched the second phase of Integrated Procurement Management System (IPMS), web-based system, which is expected to improve efficiency and transparency in contractor registration and procurement and asset disposal system.

Botswana is the first country in Africa to develop IPMS. It is also used to update company information, check status and receive feedback from PPADB regarding a company’s application for registration. PPADB Executive Director, Bridget John said the introduction of IPMS is in line with the broad objective of driving efficiency and improving customer service as per the 2008/13 and 2013/18 strategic plans. “Our value proposition is to keep tenders clean and we shall continue to do so boldly,” she said.

The system was developed in two phases, with phase 1 consisting of contractor registration and procurement planning. Phase 2 comprises e-bidding, capacity building and asset disposal. E-bidding module includes IT creation by procuring entities and vetting by PPADB, evaluation and adjudication and dispute resolution.

The e-bidding is expected to assist the PPADB in managing procurement better as tenders will be submitted, evaluated and adjudicated online. In addition, IPMS is expected to enable PPADB to provide a platform where procuring entities and the bidding community can access its services outside their offices in Gaborone and Francistown.

Other modules, being capacity building and asset disposal will facilitate the ease of managing asset disposal and training of various stakeholders to achieve desired outcome. Permanent secretary in the ministry of finance and development planning, Solomon Sekwakwa hailed IPMS and said it will assist in the ease of doing business in the country. “Those who registered with PPADB prior to the advent of IPMS would recall that applications used to take a long time to be decided upon, compared to now,” he said.

In response, Bakers Association Botswana, Botshabelo Ontse said the system will address hindrances that have been making it hard for business community to access tenders. “I hope PPADB will train tender evaluators well for the system to work, otherwise it is going to be a challenge for operational staff,” she said. So far, three online tenders have been successfully awarded through the system.