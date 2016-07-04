BDF holds graduation ceremony for 17 special entrant officer cadets

BG reporter
Monday, 04 July 2016
The Botswana Defence Force (BDF) will hold a commissioning parade for 17 special Entrant Officer Cadets this Friday at the Sir Seretse Khama Barracks in Mogoditshane.

The Special Entrant Officers programme was recently introduced   in the BDF   to address the skills gap existing within the organisation. A press release from the BDF   this week stated that through the programme the organisation will be able to attract and retain well-experienced   professionals from different fields.

“This exercise targets professionals in the   form of medical doctors, dentists physiotherapists, pharmacists, radiologists, nurses, clinical psychologists, Bio medical engineers, environmental health officers, veterinary officers lawyers and chaplains,” said Deputy Lt Colonel Machola, Deputy director   of Protocol and Public affairs through a statement.

President Dr Ian Khama is expected to bestow a Presidential commission on the graduates that include 12 male and 5 female special entrant officers.

Last modified on Monday, 04 July 2016 10:57
