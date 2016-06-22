Corruption busters worried by the rise of unethical behaviour in business

The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) has raised concern over a worrisome trend of unethical behaviour at the workplace. Addressing the Business Ethics Forum seminar in Gaborone on Tuesday, the DCEC Director General Rose Seretse said corruption at the work place continued to rise.



Speaking at the forum held under the theme, “Pioneering Business Ethics and Integrity in Botswana 50 years and beyond,” Seretse said it was time Batswana showed growth and integrity in celebration of the country’s 50th anniversary. In addition, the DCEC boss said ethics should be a critical aspect in the success of businesses, adding that a code of ethics and protection of whistle-blowers should be implemented.



“Business leaders should also take charge and be responsible and avoid cutting corners in order to succeed,” she said, adding that bribery at the workplace hinders economic growth. Seretse opined that this was especially true for those who deal with tenders and the mentality of asking “what is in it for me.” Seretse said that such behaviour should not be tolerated. “Anyone who is guilty of such behaviour should know that they are guilty of slowing down economic growth.”



“Ethical culture is one of the best ways to attract foreign investors as they would want to be associated with a country that has a higher business ethics standard.” Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Botswana Business Ethics Forum, Rebana Mmereki who was officiating at the occasion shared the same sentiments as the DCEC. Mmereki added that more support is needed to intensify ethics at the workplace.