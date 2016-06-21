Alleged Sebina computer hacker demands his laptop back

Alleged computer hacker Motlhaleemang Moalosi will have to wait until this week Thursday to hear from the court if he will get his computer which was seized by the police.

Moalosi is implicated in the Sebina sex scandal that involves the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) councilor for Sebina Kemmonye Amon.He is alleged to have hacked into the Assistant Minister of Education, Skills and Development Fidelis Molao’s Facebook account implicating him (Molao) in the sex scandal. Moalosi who is currently studying for a Masters Degree in Computer Science is said to have found access into the minister’s social media account and fabricated a conversation between him (Molao) and Amon. The police have since seized his laptop for further investigations.

Moalosi, who is also a Botswana Congress Party (BCP) activist, recently filed an urgent application to with the Francistown High Court in an effort to get his laptop from the police. Arguing before Francistown High Court Judge, Barnabas Nyamadzabo last week, Moalosi’s attorney Owen Nsala said by seizing Moalosi’s computer, which he uses for his studies at the Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BUIST), the police acted unlawfully and trampled on Moalosi’s right to education. Nsala further argued that there were no charges against his client thus far, adding that the DPP does not have any docket incriminating him (Moalosi).

Representing the state, Wada Nfila said that the seizure of the laptop was lawful as per Section 57 of Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act. Moreover, Nfila argued that the said Act states that a police officer is entitled to seize any property, which they believe would help them in the investigations. The first respondent in the case is Detective senior superintendent Sergeant Marapo of the Botswana Police while the second responded is the Attorney General. The case will continue on the 23 of June where the court is expected to deal with the merits of the case.















