Botswana Innovation Hub participates in the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day

Botswana Innovation Hub (BIH) today this week commemorated the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD 2016).



The commemorations were held at the Kweneng village of Thamaga on Friday under the theme: “ICT (Information and Communication Technology) entrepreneurship for social impact.” The theme is in line with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)’s work in unlocking the potential of ICTs for young innovators and entrepreneurs; a statement from the BIH reads.



The theme also encompasses start-ups and technology hubs as drivers of innovative and practical solutions for catalysing progress in achieving international sustainable development goals. As part of the commemorations, BIH hosted a three-day innovation, Business and technology workshop for schools and SMEs in Thamaga.



“The company mobilized clients of its technology entrepreneurship development programme First Steps Venture Centre (FSVC) to form part of the workshop,” a statement from the Botswana Innovation Hub reads. In addition, Botswana Innovation Hub registered company ConceroTel sponsored provision of WIFI for the duration of the event. The company is also expected to provide a size month mentorship to Thamaga Youth who are providing Internet services in the village.



Meanwhile another BIH registered company IT-IQ has sponsored at Internet Computing fundamental training course for primary school teachers at Thamaga and surrounding areas. ICT is one of BIH’s focus sectors and participation is the WTISD 2016 advances the company’s mandate of fostering entrepreneurship and technology transfer to develop star up companies and add value to existing ones.