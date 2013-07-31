Commissioner of Prisons on his way out?

Recent reports from highly placed sources within the Botswana Prisons Service (BPS) have alleged that the current Commissioner Silas Motlalekgosi was on his way out of the department to join another security organ.

Sources close to the Prison services this week alleged that the BPS boss a former soldier at the Botswana Defence Force would be leaving this year after serving as Commissioner since 2008. Further allegations are that a top police officer has been linked to the BPS top position. According to BG sources, the Office of the President, which is the appointing authority, has no confidence in officers within the BPS and would rather appoint officers from other security organs to replace Motlalekgosi.

The source said there are fears now that the prison services would soon be hit by mass exodus of disgruntled officers in search of greener pastures. The source further alleged that the two BPS Deputy Commissioners would also be leaving following Motlalekgosi’s departure. “This will lead to a leadership vacuum at Botswana Prison services. Officers who come from outside to join the Prison services are not familiar with our operations,” the source claimed. Contacted for comment on the matter BPS Public Relations Officer Senior Superintendent Wamorena Ramolefhe said these allegations were news to them at the BPS.

“The Commissioner is employed on a permanent and pensionable basis. He is now a member of the Prison Service,” he said, explaining that Motlalekgosi is no longer on contract. However, Ramolefhe confirmed that Deputy Commissioner Tebelelo Moabi was retiring from the BPS. He declined to comment on the status of the other Deputy Commissioner. Ramolefhe also denied further allegations that mass resignations were imminent at the BPS.