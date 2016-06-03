BTCL wins Global Telecom Business Award

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited (BTCL) along with Subex has been awarded the 2016 prestigious Global Telecoms Business Innovation Awards under the ‘Business Service Innovation’ category.

The BTCL project with Subex was selected as one of the most Innovative projects during the awards ceremony held last month in London, England. BTCL emerged winner over 100 nominations submitted into the Global Telecommunication Business category.



The initiative resulted in a leakage identification of over USD 4 Million and savings of close to USD 1.7 million. The two parties entered into a strategic Managed Service contract for the Revenue Assurance system in 2014 with the sole objective of minimizing leakages across the revenue chain.

Head of Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management, Boitumelo Gabaake –Kauta said the award is a first for BTCL at such an international forum. The Global Telecoms Business Innovation Awards recognise the most innovative projects in the industry and is probably the most prestigious award in the telecommunications sector.

The awards ceremony celebrated the collaboration and partnership between operators and vendors whilst recognising the industry’s commitment to deliver exciting and innovative services to its customers worldwide. Gabaake –Kauta said the engagement between BTCL and Subex has been a successful demonstration of a highly effective managed services model and is a classic example of a business partnership between a vendor and operator, wherein both organizations are working towards common goals and objectives by making use of their individual strengths.



Some of the winners in different categories included Huawei Technologies, Vodafone India, Ericsson, CISCO and Turk Telecom.



Subex Limited is a leading global provider of Business and Operations Support Systems (B/OSS) that empowers Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to achieve competitive advantage through Business and Capex Optimization - thereby enabling them to improve their operational efficiency to deliver enhanced service experiences to subscribers.

BTCL is a leading Information and Communication Technology (ICT) services provider in Botswana and the region. It has a telecommunications infrastructure that is one of the most modern in Africa with a network, composed of an all-digital microwave and fibre optic system with digital exchanges providing high quality service. beMOBILE, the mobile arm of BTCL, was established in 2008. It has the widest network coverage in Botswana reaching almost 90% of the population.





