BAC contributes to human capital development

The diversified knowledge, skills and competencies one acquires at Botswana Accountancy College (BAC) are requirements needed to diversify and grow the economy in future.

The college’s Executive Director Serty Leburu said this at BAC’s first-ever open day last weekend which she promised will be an annual event going forward. Leburu explained that as they celebrate 20 years of existence this year they pride themselves in having contributed, immensely to the human capital development of the country.

She said their vision is to be an institute committed to excellence that is recognised in Africa and beyond for providing sustainable market relevant human capital towards a knowledge driven economy.

She said the open day is a platform that allows BAC team to engage and interact with prospective students, parents and the public at large. On the relevance of hosting the open day after the tertiary fair Leburu explained that they needed to have direct interaction with their students and have them tour their premises as well.

“Among the top 10 biggest growing occupations that require college education, software developers, network and computer system administrators are featured in the global 2015 survey” said School of Computing and Information systems Acting Director Stewart Muchuchuti

The open day activities included consultation points on courses, touring the school, getting career advices and inquiries on alternative private sponsorships.



