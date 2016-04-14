Pule appointed Competition Authority’s Acting CEO

Competition Authority’s Director Corporate Services, Tebelelo Pule will next week Monday start her role as Acting Chief Executive Officer of the anti-trust body, Botswana Guardian can reveal.



The outgoing CEO Thula Kaira this Wednesday told Botswana Guardian in an exclusive interview that, “the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry has engaged an Acting CEO, Tebelelo Pule. She will start from Monday next week until the process of identifying the substantive CEO is complete. I have no doubt that the next person will do better than I did,” he said.



Pule has been with the Authority since inception in 2011 directing the corporate services division. Training of locals for the succession plan has been ongoing at the Authority. It is understood that those who have been on the training process include, Gideon Nkala- Director Communications and Advocacy; Tebelelo Pule-Director Corporate Services; Duncan Morotsi-Director Legal and Enforcement and Magdeline Gabaraane - Director Mergers and Monopolies. Pule has been picked as the preferred candidate of the four.



Meanwhile, as CA celebrates its fifth year anniversary this year, the outgoing chief executive Thula Kaira will today Friday 15th April host and address the media on the Authority’s anniversary. The CEO is expected to highlight some of the major achievements the CA has made since inception.



This briefing would also be the Zambian native’s last address with the Botswana press as Friday 15th will be his last day at the Authority as he completes his five year tour of duty. Kaira is the founding CEO of the Competition Authority. According to a statement from CA, Kaira elected not to seek a renewal of his contract when his term came to an end.









