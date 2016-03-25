Govt. unimpressed with quality of telecoms service

Transport and Communications minister, Tshenolo Mabeo has challenged the fixed and non-fixed telephony companies to improve the quality of services they offer to the public.

The minister, who was the main speaker at Orange Botswana's 18th Anniversary celebration at GICC on Tuesday, made it clear that government is ‘very much concerned with the quality and reliability of these services’. “You need to up your game,” he stressed, this time around not reading from a prepared speech. Telecommunications services are important for economic growth and employment creation, hence such services are supposed to be reliable.

As one of the consumers of such services, government has not folded its arms but recently encouraged Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority (BOCRA) to conduct regular customer satisfaction surveys. The first survey was completed late last year (2015). “It is hoped that this survey will not only incentivise operators to ensure exceptional customer experience, but also provide constructive feedback and an opportunity for BOCRA to understand the issues and come up with ways to improve regulator capacity for improved services,” stated Mabeo at the event which was attended by captains of the industry, lawmakers and heads of missions.

Meanwhile, the minister told attendants that, as a result of the liberalisation of the telecom- munications industry, there has been marked improvement in ICT connectivity in the past 18 years. This has brought about the advent of technologies such as mobile broadband (3G/4G) internet, innovative and converged services for home and businesses.

Mabeo further said mobile technology continues to expand horizons by providing a tool to facilitate efficiencies particularly in digital and financial inclusion. The minister also com-mended Orange on its 18th anniversary and their contribution to economic growth. “We note your successful journey and achievements and we are confident that as the company matures, we will continue to see improved quality of network and network reliability,” he said.Speaking at the same event, Orange Botswana

Chairman, Satar Dada, said despite challenges, the company has made strides since it opened its doors some 18 years ago. "I am proud to say that for the past 18 years, Orange Botswana has been connecting families, friends and businesses, making a significant impact to the lives of Batswana," said the motor magnate. Orange Botswana is part of French telecommunications giant, Orange.