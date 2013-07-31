I am not contesting for any BDP position

The chairman of the Kweneng East constituency, Chomi Letlole has refuted allegations that he has joined the race for Secretary of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) at the elective congress, which takes places over weekend in Maun.



The fuming Letlole told Botswana Guardian: “ I am not contesting for either the Secretary General or for any position during the weekend elective congress.” Asked if he has chickened out, Letlole retorted: “No ways, I have not chickened out as there was nothing that could make me chicken out.” Letlole said instead he cherishes the values of teamwork, unity and transparency and firmly understands the stipulated procedure.

“If I had intended to contest for central committee position, first, I should have informed my fellow constituents and the reason why I have not bothered myself is that I will simply not be contesting,“ he said adding that he supports the incumbent Secretary General, Mpho Balopi and by extension Samson Moyo Guma. “I liked his style of governance, we have been working closely together since he took over as SG and I am surely going to cast my vote for him come election time,” he said.

Letlole suspected that his name has been added in the alleged lobby list as a ploy to “divert attention from serious contestants.” This means that Balopi will face only two challengers in central committee member and attorney, Isaac Seloko and MP for Shoshong, Dikgang Phillip Makgalemele. On that lobby list it was alleged that Isaac Maforaga has joined the race for position of chairperson against both Guma and MP for Serowe South Pelonomi Venson Moitoi. The only big name worth consideration is that of party treasurer, Satar Dada, which it is believed was proposed deliberately because it is common knowledge that he and party President Ian Khama will be unchallenged.

Meanwhile it is expected that there will be tension beginning today, Friday, in Maun until Saturday afternoon as democrats will be busy campaigning for their favourite candidates whom they prefer to steer the party to the 2014 general elections.