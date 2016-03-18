Freelance journalist Serite charged with receiving stolen property

Freelance journalist Sonny Serite who was arrested yesterday and spent a night in a police cell has been charged with receiving stolen property.

This is contrary to Section 317 (2) for the Penal Code 08:02 of the Laws of Botswana. Serite who appeared briefly in court today is charged together with Abueng Sebola- a records officer at the Office of the President (OP). Particulars of the offence are that on March 16th, 2016 at the OP in Gaborone, the first accused person, Sebola, being a person employed in the Public Service, stole an official file containing official documents in respect of Tsaone Nkarabeng. The documents are said to have come into Sebola’s possession by virtue of his employment. Serite on the other hand is accused of receiving stolen property. Particulars of his offence are that on March 17th 2016 at or near the OP in Gaborone Serite received from Sebola an official file containing official documents in respect of Nkarabang knowingly or having reason to believe that same official file was unlawfully obtained or stolen.