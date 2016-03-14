El-nino threat to SADC developmental goals-Matambo

Minister of Finance and Development Planning who is also the chairperson of the SADC council of ministers Kenneth Mathambo says the effects of drought in the SADC region has compelled member states to act collectively by putting in place measures to abate the dreadful consequences of the El-Nino phenomenon.



Speaking this morning at the official opening of the SADC council of ministers meeting in Gaborone, Matambo said the extent that the situation negatively impacts on the development objectives and goals of individual countries and the region, calls for acceleration of implementation of agreed programmes and initiatives at all levels. He however noted that regrettably, huge resources will be required to respond to these unfortunate developments.



On the other hand the minister, also highlighted the importance of regional integration to SADC which he said cannot be overemphasised. He added that the region’s long history of cooperation has brought their economies closer together, citing the stable political and macroeconomic environment as well as cooperation in many other areas such as water, transport and tourism.