Number of tourists coming to Botswana falls

Botswana has recorded a decline in the number of tourist arrivals in 2014, this is according to the annual tourism report released by Statistics Botswana recently.

The decline represents 19.9 percent from 2013 or close to P2, 6 million to almost P2, 1 million in 2014. According to the report, the gender distribution indicated that males accounted for 62,1 percent, which showed a decline of 1,2 percent from 2013 figure of 1,583,408. On the other hand there was also a decline of 22, 3 percent on female tourists from 2013’s figure of 1,014,750 to 789,004 in 2014.

Zimbabweans accounted for 37, 7 percent (784,720) in 2014, followed by South Africans with 28, 8 percent (600,387) and Zambians with only 9 percent which showed a decline of 43,2 percent from 2013’s (331,799) to (143,448) in 2014. From outside Africa the United States of America, United Kingdom and Germany recorded 2, 4 percent (49, 961) 1, 9 percent (39, 675) and 1, 7 percent (34, 576) respectively.

The African continent as a whole accounted for 86, 7 percent of total arrivals during 2014, followed by Europe with 6, 9 percent and America at 3 percent. In terms of age the 30 - 34 age group contributed 16, 1 percent (336, 293) followed by 35 - 39 by 14, 4 percent (298, 857). The age groups of 25 - 29 and 40 - 44 accounted for 12, 0 percent (263, 550) and 12, 0 percent (250,270) respectively in 2014.

Regarding improving the tourism sector, Minister of Environment Wildlife and Tourism Tshekedi Khama revealed that among others direct international flights will be introduced. He said this at last year’s Botswana Travel and Tourism Expo which was held in Kasane.

He also pointed out that the notion that Botswana is the world’s most kept secret should change. He said it should be known globally that Botswana is an amazing country that needs to be appreciated. On the other hand Botswana Stock Exchange listed tourism company Wilderness Holdings recorded a decline in revenue due to the Ebola outbreak. According to financial results for August 2015, revenue declined from P556 million to P539 million for the year under review.

Overall sales decreased by 6 percent. Wilderness’ activities such as adventures were down by 6 percent and tour services down by 12 percent.