Local businesses ripping govt, says Minister Olopeng

Youth, Sports and Culture minister Thapelo Olopeng has described as “scary” the extent at which local businesses are intent on ripping off government when she procures products and services from them.

He said this conduct will undo efforts to empower them.

Updating reporters this week on the progress of the upcoming Golden Jubilee celebrations, Olopeng expressed concern over high tender prices quoted by contractors for procurement of products and services. “The prices quoted are ridiculously high. We cannot agree to such high rates. If they don’t bring down their rates, then we will have no choice but to source what we need outside the country, he said with a stern voice.

Olopeng said Batswana were shooting themselves in the foot with the exorbitant pricing. “It is very frustrating and makes it difficult to empower and make it possible for Batswana to take part in their economy.

“There is a tendency that when government wants to procure, contractors exaggerate prices. I’m very disappointed with this behaviour and will not stand for it,” he stated.

Other areas of concern noted by the minister were the timely conclusion of the ongoing renovations at the national stadium and the cleanliness of the city. Over 20 heads of state from Southern African Development Community (SADC) and other parts of Africa are expected to attend the celebrations.

Meanwhile, BOTS50 committee chairperson, Boyce Sebetlela, who is in charge of organising the celebrations, said plans were well on track and there was immense interest from around the country. He however reiterated the need for more hype, encouraging the nation to dress in the country colours every Friday.

While noting satisfaction with the planning of activities, he cited the need for a free flow of information on this auspicious occasion.

According to him, the 50th anniversary of Botswana’s independence from Great Britain should stand out as a symbol of what it is to be Motswana. More than just a big party, he said the feat is meant to express the country’s innovations, inventions, and myriad forms of advancement.