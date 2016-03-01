Set top boxes for digital migration coming in June

Government decided to choose Integrated Services Digital Broadcasting Terrestrial (ISDB-T) standard for digital migration originated in Japan based on the economic and social benefits that it offered Botswana.

According to the Assistant Minister for Presidential Affairs and Public Administration, Phillip Makgalemele SADC countries had two options available being ISDB-T and Digital Video Broadcasting 2nd generation (DVB-T2) which originated from Europe.

These were the two leading technical standards that were approved for the SADC region by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the world body with the global mandate over telecommunications and broadcasting, he said.

Makgalemele told Parliament this week that the decision to choose ISDB-T was based on the outcome of a comparative assessment and evaluation of technical and performance capabilities of the two standards. He explained that on the economic front they looked at the cost savings and the transmission efficiency.

“The ISD-T technology allows three (3) modes of transmission being fixed, mobile and portable or handled from one transmitter compared to more than one transmitter required for the same functionality with other service providers. “On social benefits the data casting application on ISDB-T enables advanced emergency warning services,” explained Makgalemele.

The minister told Parliament that Set Top Boxes are not yet available in the local market. He said however government has made a pronouncement that Set Top Boxes will be sourced locally and presidential affairs ministry is working closely with stakeholders to facilitate the process of availing the Set Top Boxes in the local retail market. The targeted date of first availability of the Set Top Boxes is June 2016, said Makgalemele.

The minister was responding to a question from Member of Parliament for Chobe, Ronald Shamukuni who wanted to know what informed the government decision to choose ISDB-T and whether the set top boxes for this standard are available in the market.