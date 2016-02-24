Police officers invest in BTCL shares

Botswana Police Service has purchased over P27 million worth of shares from Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited (BTCL) for its officers.

The 352 million shares of BTCL currently selling at P1 per share are available to citizens only. The public offer is expected to close early March. Police Commissioner, Keabetswe Makgophe announced this week at the ongoing 44th Police Senior Officers annual conference at Special Support Ground (SSG) hall in Gaborone.

“For our part as the leadership of the BPS, we continue to encourage officers to save for a future beyond service life. In this regard, there are currently a number of schemes in place that promote savings, property ownership and funeral relief, amongst others.

When the BTCL offered its shares, we facilitated our officers to acquire shares worth over BWP27 million,” said Makgophe. On the issue of conditions of service for Special Constables Makgophe said that, their engagement contract from six months has been extended to two years, adding that the news was received with excitement by this cadre.

For his part Minister of Defence, Justice and Security, Shaw Kgathi expressed concern over the abuse of social media in the country. “Whilst this platform was established for a good cause, some people, especially the youth have subjected it to abuse by opening false accounts under false identities for the purpose of either insulting or victimising innocent citizens.

This is both insane and unacceptable and cannot therefore be tolerated under any circustamces,” warned Kgathi. Two weeks ago presidential affairs and public administration minister Eric Molale also warned about the abuse of social media and that they want to start policing it. He was briefing Parliament about the self-confessed hit man who was allegedly hired by the spy agency, DISS.