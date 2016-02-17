Prof. Happy Siphambe tipped for UB top post

A pending case of gross misconduct stands between University of Botswana economist, Professor Happy Siphambe and a plum job as the sixth Vice Chancellor of the country’s highest institution of learning

.Prof Siphambe has been tipped to succeed Prof. Thabo Fako, Botswana Guardian has been reliably informed.

A free spirit and intellectual of repute, Siphambe’s name within the UB community pops up a lot as a top contender, but a pending court case for misconduct may prove his major undoing. A source from the University of Botswana’s Academic and Senior Support Staff Union (UBASSU) told this publication that Siphambe has what it takes to lead the university.

“Not only is he intelligent; he is a good decision maker and is one of the veterans of this university,” he said. Siphambe has been with the UB since 1987. “We need someone who will speak for the institution without fear, and that’s Siphambe without doubt. We need someone who’ll approach education minister boldly and address our issues,” said the union source.

Approached for comment Siphambe said even though he has not yet applied, a number of people have come to him asking him to do so. “I’m not under pressure to apply….but again, it will take me only two hours to make that application,” he said, adding that he was still going to consult his family, friends and colleagues.



The court case

In April this year, Prof Siphambe’s legal team will defend a case in which the UB terminated his appointment as Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences.

In the court papers filed through Siphambe’s legal representatives, Rantao Kewagamang Attorneys, the Professor wants the court to, among others, set aside his demotion, review and set aside disciplinary proceedings against him and reinstate him with full benefits from the date of termination.

The university slapped Siphambe with charges of serious misconduct and found him guilty of “willful dishonesty against the employer and another employee in terms of Paragraph 3.5.4 of the Staff Disciplinary Regulations and Procedures”.

According to the charge sheet, in or about January 2014 when the University conducted annual Staff Performance Appraisals, Siphambe made an unauthorised and unprocedural change of the 2013 performance score awarded by Head of Department of Psychology Professor Kennedy Amone P’Olak to Dr Pheko, a lecturer in the Department of Psychology, from 66 percent to 74 percent, without consulting the Head of Department.

Siphambe was also charged for sharing university news with his colleague Dr Thapelo Otlogetswe. The charge, which the university eventually failed to find him guilty of, reads “wilful disclosure of confidential information to an unauthorised person, which is detrimental to the interests of the University in terms of Paragraph 3.5.7 of the Staff Disciplinary Regulations and Procedures.”

It was alleged that sometime in March 2014, Siphambe had discussed with Professor Otlogetswe how the Appointments, Promotions and Reviews Committee made decisions regarding Dr Pheko and Dr Monteiro’s applications for promotions. The University was of the view that such discussions were most likely to cause tension between the applicants and the members of the Promotions Committee. The third charge, which the University relied on in their decision to demote Siphambe, is that of “wilful neglect of duties in terms of Paragraph 3.5.3 of Staff Disciplinary Regulations and Procedures”.

Under this charge Siphambe is accused of failing to take disciplinary action against Dr Pheko and Dr Monteiro after establishing that their published work was plagiarised: and after he became aware that “Dr Pheko disregarded lawful instructions given by the Head of Department”. Professor Siphambe maintained during his Disciplinary Hearing that he did not need authority from the Head of Department of Psychology to ‘temper’ with performance score award of Dr Pheko.

He also denied ever having any discussion with Professor Otlogetswe regarding the matter on Promotions and Review Committee. On why he never took action against Drs Pheko and Monteiro after they were accused of plagiarism, Siphambe said he didn’t know if it was established as a matter of fact that they had plagiarised.

Nonetheless, UBASSU does not see this as impediment to Siphambe leading the UB. “We understand fully well that the current UB wanted to use this tussle to threaten and tarnish Siphambe’s good name, but it won’t work,” said a source from the union.