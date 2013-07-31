Rescue team lands at Phoenix mine

Norilsk Nickel, the leading Russian nickel firm, has seconded seven experts from its Research and Development subsidiary Gipronickel to Phoenix mine to help implement its latest strategy.



According to the company’s Managing Director in Botswana, Farhad Sattarov, the team will help Tati Nickel mining firm implement its ABC strategy aimed at avoiding the company’s care and maintenance (closure). The ABC strategy was developed as part of prolonging the mine lifespan, which was due to end this year, consequently throwing hundreds of employees into the streets.

The strategy envisages an increase in production by 5 percent, a 10 percent cost reduction and optimisation of concentrates sales management. The experts, who landed in Botswana last week, will be at the nickel mine until end of the month (June), said a statement from Sattarov.

During their stay, the experts will also optimise all production processes, which include mining and ore preparation, stabilisation of nickel recovery and commissioning of flash flotations. Established in 1934, Gipronickel specialises in design and engineering, project management and metallurgy, among others.