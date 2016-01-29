BTCL plans P90million roll-out for 4G

The privatised and soon to list entity, Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited, has planned a P90million investment for 4G Mobile Roll-Out and further 3G rollout to semi-urban and urban areas.

BTCL trails behind its competitors in the ISP field - Mascom and Orange Botswana- who rolled out the 4G mobile connectivity in 2014 and 2015 respectively. But the company is rolling out its sleeves and according to its Public Relations Manager, Golekanye Molapisi, has made other infrastructure investments that include Point to Multipoint Radio – Wireless which provides Broadband where there is no copper coverage.

“180 Base Stations were implemented as at March 2015,” he told Botswana Guardian. Molapisi said that the Network optimisation and expansion has created capacity for additional customers including expansion of Broadband coverage in Letlhakeng, Salajwe and Khudumelajwe to name but a few areas.Further investment and upgrades to facilitate high speed broadband access are planned for this financial year in support of Government National Broadband Strategy and implementation of the Maitlamo ICT policy, he said.

BTCL mandate is to provide World Class Information, Communication and Content Services to the People of Botswana; Linking Local Communities and Connecting the Nation to the World. The company is therefore optimistic about its ability to sustain its role as the foremost provider of telecommunications services in Botswana connecting Botswana consumers, business and government agencies.

At least according to the BTCL spokesperson, the network quality improvement was long concluded in December 2014, hence such significant strides. “Over P110 million has been invested to improve network quality and coverage. BTCL has also increased its 2G capacity by approximately 15 percent and extended beMOBILE coverage to 24 Villages in the Kgatleng, Bobirwa and Tswapong areas,” he said.

Thirty-eight (38) 3G sites were added including Palapye, Mahalapye, Kasane, Phikwe, Jwaneng, Orapa, Lobatse amongst other places.