Union, BCL discuss cost cutting measures

BCL management and the union representing workers, Botswana Mine Union Workers (Selebi-Phikwe branch) met to discuss going-ons at the mine this week Monday.

Botswana Guardian has been reliably informed that management has promised to give the Union a full report on the problems facing the mine on February 3. The Union, led by President Jack Tlhagale demanded answers from management on the crisis that has befallen the BCL as reported in the media.

“We were concerned that management had never addressed us on any of the issues and that we were just reading from newspapers,” said a unionist. A source told this publication that a letter from management indicates that employees will be paid their salaries every last day of the month. Divisional manager Mosienyane Mosienyane represented management. BCL spokesperson James Molosankwe confirmed the management/Union meeting to this publication.

Meanwhile, chairman of the BCL board of directors Akolang Tombale was aware of the financial crisis that has befallen the copper/nickel mine, BCL. He told BG News that management of the BCL has been consistently updating him on the financial mess at the mine. He said that the only solution was for management and union to sit down, not fight and find solutions because there is no money.

“The metal prices are down. The only option is for the two parties to sit down and agree on how they can cut costs,” he said. On other issues, Member of Parliament for Selebi-Phikwe West Dithapelo Keorapetse told this publication that his several efforts to meet with BCL general manager Dan Mahupela were proving to be futile. He said that Mahupela and his managers were constantly postponing the meetings.

“My suspicion is that they are avoiding me because they have tough questions to answer,” he said. Prices of copper and nickel have dropped by approximately 30 and 22 percent respectively since January 2014. Last year the mine went on shutdown to repair the smelter at a cost of P700 million.

The shutdown, which started in July, was initially scheduled to end in September but it was extended to October. BCL employees find themselves faced with a dire financial situation as their loans to banks, SACOS, micro lenders monthly installments are deducted from salaries but the money does not reach these financial institutions leaving them with arrears and bad debt record.