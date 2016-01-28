Montshiwa’s suspected killers granted bail

The two men who were arrested in connection with the murder of former Fairground Holdings Chief Executive Officer, Mike Montshiwa were finally released from jail this week.

According to the charge sheet, the police arrested the duo, Bampoloki Seeiso of Bobididi ward in Mogoditshane and Tumelo Tshukudu of Phase 1 in Gaborone west, in December following a two months search.

Village Magistrate Ike Raphael released them on bail after the State Prosecutor Ernest Mosate told the Magistrate that they have reached an agreement with defence attorney, Enoch Mazonde. “Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) has taken a position to release the accused with bail conditions such as reporting once weekly to the police at Broadhurst.

This was communicated with the defence attorney,” said Mosate. Mosate told the court that investigations are still ongoing. Magistrate Raphael released them on bail under the condition that they provide surety amounting to P10 000 and do not interfere with the investigations. “You should surrender all travel documents and do not involve in any criminal activities,” said Raphael adding that they should also not communicate with the other accused David Modise who was released in December.

Modise was acting as personal lawyer to Montshiwa before his death in October last year. Mazonde said he was happy that the state has finally seen it proper to release his clients. “I am happy now that the state has seen the importance of releasing my clients,” he said. In the last court appearance the accused were denied bail because the state said they were still investigating the case and looking for another accused person who is said to be a South African.

But last week it was reported in several newspapers that the accused came forward and gave evidence voluntarily to the police. During the last court appearance when they were denied bail, the Investigating Officer, Sergeant Marapo revealed that the rifle that was used to kill Montshiwa was bought from Seeiso by another accused, Modise with the assistance of Tshukudu.

Marapo said that prior to buying the rifle, Tshukudu and Modise allegedly travelled to Mafikeng in South Africa in an effort to buy a pistol for Modise’s self protection. The court heard that Tshukudu advised Modise to buy a rifle from Seeiso which he did at a cost of P2500. According Marapo the rifle was delivered on October 17 2015 before the day Montshiwa was shot at his house in Block 6 in Gaborone.

When the gun was delivered, another suspect, South African Wilfred Mpolokeng was allegedly in Botswana in the night of the shooting.



