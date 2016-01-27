The 3rdannual United Kingdom Education Expo which is to be held on the 2nd of February at Avani Gaborone will provide local learning institutions an opportunity to collaborate under arrangements such as Articulation, Progression Franchise and Joint Delivery with the United Kingdom learning institutions.

This was explained by its Coordinator under the British Council ThutoSekate who further said that the Expo provides an opportunity for Batswana in general to interact face to face with United Kingdom institutions through their representatives. This she said would have locals get to know about the entry requirements and the application methods to enter into the United Kingdom Universities.

This she said would be an opportunity that would have them know about international marketability, opportunities available for forging partnerships modes of study between local institutions and UK institutions.

“the aim is to create learning and networking opportunities for Batswana and the United Kingdom,it will once again expose Batswana to different possibilities, ensure Batswana are part of the global community and learn more from the United Kingdom in terms of education’’ indicated Sekate

Sekate concluded by saying their mission with the Expo is creating opportunities for people and do so in line with the British Council‘s policy of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion. The 4th Expo targets local learning institutions, university students who plan to transfer abroad and training officers from government and corporates professionals and general public who are interested in knowing more on local and international learning institutions.

For registration to be part of the Expo, online registration is availed at https://bw.edukexhibition.org/. Some of the international institutions to be exhibiting at the Expo include among others University of East Angalia, Glasgow Caledonian University and Middlesex University.

The Expo will be held under the theme Expanding Your Horizons.