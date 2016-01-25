Nasha appointed UDC advisor

Former Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Margaret Nasha who yesterday quit the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) to join the Umbrella for Democratic Party has been given the role of UDC advisor.

Nasha, a former cabinet minister left the BDP yesterday. In a press statement released today, UDC spokesperson Moeti Mohwasa celebreated Nasha’s decision saying her “decision to finally put to bear her vast political skill and governance experience as part of a national movement to secure a new Botswana, a Botswana in which all citizens will believe that they can become anything they wished to become if they applied themselves diligently and creatively, is a watershed moment not only in the history of the UDC but also in the political journey of our country.”

The statement further reads, “Although Dr Nasha had pleaded to join as an ordinary member and activist, she has been prevailed upon to take on, given her experience, the role of advisor to the key offices at the level of the UDC and at contracting party levels, an assignment we are confident she will dispatch with distinction.”

Dr Nasha’s exquisite talents and credentials are compelling, and add further depth to the personnel and capabilities that the UDC intends to cultivate towards both the securing of a win in the next general elections and the subsequent formation of a new people’s Government in 2019, said Mohwasa.



