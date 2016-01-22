Agric. output declines Q/Q

Agriculture’s performance declined in the third quarter of last year, amidst fears that the economy is heading for yet another drought. The farming and rearing business added P722 million to the economy during the period under review (Q3: 2015).

This is lower when compared to P809 million in the previous quarter (Q2: 2015). The performance is also low when measured against the P774 million that was recorded by the troubled sector a year ago (Q2: 2014). The agricultural sector, which was once the mainstay of the economy, is blowing hot and cold.

Most government initiatives meant to resuscitate the sector have done little to pick the industry.

Such initiatives include distribution of free seeds and subsidized fertiliers. Last year, President Ian Khama declared the country drought-stricken on the backdrop of poor rains. This year, most farmers planted late due to poor rains.