Crunch time for sworn enemies

Skeletons are expected to tumble this coming weekend when Botswana Federation of Public Sector Union (BOFEPUSU) Treasurer General Moses Monnatsie presents the federation’s audited financial statements for the past eight years.

The federation leadership is meeting tomorrow (Saturday) in Palapye for a Governing Council retreat where the financial statements will be presented. The big question now is who, between the federation’s leadership and its former affiliate Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) especially its leader Andrew Motsamai, will the financial reports absolve.

Motsamai has suffered the wrath of the BOFEPUSU leadership for failing to release financial statements of the federation during his tenure as Secretary General. The audited financial statement stirred controversy between BOFEPUSU and BOPEU which culminated with the latter withdrawing its affiliation from the federation.

BOFEPUSU Deputy Secretary General, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa this week confirmed to Botswana Guardian that the audited financial statement will be presented at the meeting of the governing council. He said the council will discuss the financial statements before adoption. He said the council will also among other things look at “our programme of action for 2016 which includes activities like influence we will have on Botswana labour laws, policies and our campaign on workers issues.”

BOFEPUSU has since maintained that it did nothing wrong to warrant the departure of BOPEU and has reiterated that the truth will set them free and are hopeful that BOPEU members will return to the federation. Should the federation be found to be at fault, its leadership has promised a public apology to BOPEU and its members.

BOPEU has defended Motsamai against BOFEPUSU leadership. The union has on several occasions stated that whatever statement Motsamai makes, it is on behalf of the union and not his personal opinion. When contacted this week Motsamai said there is nothing he could say about internal matters of BOFEPUSU.

“Remember as BOPEU we are no longer affiliated to BOFEPUSU so I cannot comment. If the audited financial statements are released, then good for them”, he said. BOPEU has since applied for admission into the Bargaining Council.

In its last 2015 press conference in Gaborone BOFEPUSU came out with guns blazing after BOPEU ditched it. Motshwarakgole, who is the federation’s Labour Secretary, said Motsamai is the only one who has left BOFEPUSU and not BOPEU.

He stated that Motsamai was the inaugural secretary general of BOFEPUSU at its establishment in 2007 and should also account for financial statements during his office tenure.

“He has never sanctioned for auditing of books or financial statements. We were paying him P31, 000 per month. Now he is telling BOPEU membership that BOFEPUSU has never issued financial statements. It was his responsibility because his was full time and not ceremonial.”