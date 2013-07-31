Lobatse Mayor courts BancABC

Banc ABC lived up to its slogan, “fresh thinking. Smart banking”, last weekend as they mixed business with pleasure by taking their corporate clients and other stakeholders for a VIP treat to watch the Zebras play Ethiopia in the 2014 world cup qualifier in Lobatse.

The bank empowered local business entrepreneurs both large and small as well as gave the Lobatse Council authorities an opportunity to advocate for their town. The bank is the only other Botswana National Senior football team, the Zebras sponsors besides Orange Botswana. They bought their stake last year after Orange announced that they have decided to give away 50 percent of their stake to either two or three mini sponsors in order to enable the Botswana Football Association to raise money. In order to add colour to the game, the bank gave its stakeholders the first ever-grand VIPs treatment that also enabled many businesses such as transport, catering, and sports attire designers, musicians and Djs an opportunity to benefit handsomely.

The trip started from Gaborone at the bank headquarters where VIPs took refreshments before boarding two luxury 60 seater and 25 seater buses to Lobatse. The first stop was at Lobatse Council park where the dignitaries spent the better part of the day being pampered with amplified music from the DJ and Dr Vom of Tsa ya Thobane fame. The food and beverages were also in great supply. At the park the VIPs were hosted by Banc ABC Managing Director Titto Kurian, and were joined by Lobatse mayor, Caroline Lesang, Town Clerk Gabatlotlane Sekwakwa and other councillors. In her welcome remarks, Mayor Lesang requested the bank to consider opening a branch in Lobatse.

She said that her town has a conducive environment for any business to set up among such being land. BancABC Managing Director Kurian said he would discuss with the bank management and see if the market survey allows them to open up a branch in Lobatse