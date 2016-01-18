South Africa honours Prof. Limkokwing

South Africa has honoured Professor Emeritus Tan Sri Dato Sri Dr Limkokwing for his excellent and commendable contribution in the fight against apartheid and the development of education internationally with special focus on Southern Africa.

Limkokwing is the founder and President of Limkokwing University of Creative Technology Worldwide.The accolade came to the fore in December, when President Jacob Zuma bestowed the National Orders on local citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed immensely towards the advancement of democracy.

He also considered those who excelled in various endeavours as well as those who have made a significant impact on improving the lives of South Africans in various ways. Tan Sri Limkokwing was awarded the supreme Companion of OR Tambo award in silver.

Some of the recipients of this honour include Gareth Evans of the United Kingdom, Russian Ambassador Vladimir Kazimirov, Gay McDougall of the U.S and Russian Ambassador Andrey Urnov.