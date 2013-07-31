Khama pardons Kgosi Linchwe

Kgosi Mothibe Linchwe has been reinstated as President of Customary Court of Appeal (South) after pleading for forgiveness from President Ian Khama.

Mothibe together with Deputy Paramount Kgosi of Bakgatla Bana Sekai Linchwe and Senior Chief's Representative Kgosi Segale Linchwe have been serving a suspension from duty since 2009 pending their criminal trials in relation with the destruction of the Mascom Tower in Mochudi and flogging of their tribesmen.

However Kgosi Mothibe Linchwe made an application for Presidential Pardon to Khama on the 04th September 2012.

According to a press statement from the Office of the Presiden, Khama on 26th November 2012 acceded to Kgosi Linchwe's request for Presidential Pardon in terms of section 53 of the Constitution of the Republic of Botswana.

“The granting of the Presidential Pardon restored Kgosi Mothibe Linchwe to civil liberties, including the right to hold a public office, among others,” reads the statement released on Thursday.

Following the pardon of Kgosi Mothibe Linchwe, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Peter L. Siele has appointed him as President of Customary Court of Appeal (South) effective from 1st July 2013 for a period of three (3) years, which he has accepted through a letter dated 3rd June 2013.