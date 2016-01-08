Electricity output drops Q/Q

The domestic economy’s demand for electricity from outside continues, despite the completion of the multi-billion Pula Morupule B Power Station.

Fresh data from Statistics Botswana show that, imports for electricity jumped by 61,2 percent in the third quarter of last year (Q3: 2015). Botswana imports most of its power from the region’s economic power house-South Africa.

However, supply from Jacob Zuma led country has declined in the past few years as its power utility-Eskom is also facing production challenges. Meanwhile, the statistical agency said in a statement signed by acting Statistician General Dr. Burton Mguni that domestic production dropped sharply by 27,5 percent in the same period. Morupule B, which has been completed after several delays, is still to perform to its maximum level of 600mw.

Government has since awarded fresh contract for the extension of the station built by a Chinese company CNEEC.