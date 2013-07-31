Contractors rob Govt. P55 million in dubious claims

Government has in the past financial year forked out about P55million in fraudulent claims from different construction company, which won state tenders.

According to the Permanent Secretary and the accounting officer in the Ministry of Infrastructure, Science and Technology, Dikagiso Mokotedi it was a common practice that contractors make excessive claims.

The PS made the shocking revelations as he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). “It is normal that contractors often claim more than they deserve especially when working with government and this has cost us a lot.”

Chairperson of the committee, Nehemiah Modubule had earlier called on the accounting officer to respond to the issue saying the dubious claims stood at P116million instead of the P61 million recorded.

Mokotedi noted that they discovered the anomaly after an audit conducted. Kentse Rammidi, a committee member who is also Member of Parliament for Kanye North wondered how it was possible for so much money to be claimed fraudulently and only be discovered after a claims audit was done.

Mokotedi told the committee that his ministry was still investigating the matter. The accounting officer said he has recommended for his ministry to have a Construction Regulatory Board that will scrutinize the authenticity of contractors to avoid government losing money in shoddy and incomplete projects that cost millions of Pula.