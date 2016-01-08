BIHL results out in March

Botswana ‘s biggest insurance and asset management company, BIHL will release its year-end results in the first week of March. The firm, which is under the leadership of Gaffar Hassam, is already on a closed period for the just ended financial year period (December 31st).

For Hassam, the results will be his last since he is joining parent company, Sanlam on a more senior position. Ahead of the results announcement, no BIHL employee or board is allow to trade in its shares, as it will imply they are aware of sensitive unpublished information.

“Unpublished price sensitive information is information affecting a company, which if released is likely to materially affect the company’s share price,” said a statement signed by company secretary, Rorisang Modikwana.