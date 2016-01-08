BTU yet to respond to mother-body’s request

Botswana Teachers Union (BTU) is yet to respond to a letter from its mother body - Botswana Federation of Public Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU) - regarding the utterances made by its Secretary General Ibo Kenosi about the federation.

BTU Publicity Secretary Tidimalo Maeletso told this publication this week that they are still yet to respond to the letter. Though he could not state the date when the union would have responded, Maeletso said it would be very soon. He stated that they took long to respond because: “At the time we received the letter we were closing for the festive season. We have just opened for business on Monday and the president Johannes Tshukudu will respond.”

At the elective congress of Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) in December 2015 (BOPEU), Kenosi accused the federation of having failed BOPEU.

These utterances prompted the federation to write a letter to BTU seeking clarity. BOFEPUSU Secretary General Tobokani Rari confirmed that they wrote a letter to the union seeking to understand “If the statement made by Kenosi was the official position of the union or it was made in his personal capacity.” Rari said the federation would then deliberate on the response from the BTU and map a way forward.