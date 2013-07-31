Botswana to import electricity after Morupule B

Botswana will still rely on neighbouring countries for its power needs even after the completion of the multi-million Pula Morupule B mega project.

Botswana Power Cooperation’s (BPC) Chief Executive Officer Jacob Raleru revealed this, saying the Morupule B power station project hoped to rescue the country from power shortage would completely solve the problem.

He told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that the demand and supply gap for electricity in the country is very wide and will not be totally met by Morupule B project.

Currently Botswana is importing electricity mainly from South Africa and both countries are experiencing frequent power outages due to load shedding. Member of Parliament for Kgatleng East, Isaac Mabiletsa asked if Morupule B’s completion would mean the country would not have to depend on other countries for power supply.

“The demand for power in the country is high and continues to grow and I do not foresee Morupule B meeting the entire demand hence we will still have to import a certain amount of electricity to supplement what Morupule B will be producing,” said Raleru.

The BPC boss also revealed that the country currently does not have the capacity to run the power station and might have to depend on foreign consultants for its running. He however said they have sent some personnel to China to learn how to run the station and they are hoped to complete such studies in four years to come and train others locally.