Over 1000 companies, businesses registered in Nov

The introduction of the Economic Stimulus Package (ESP) has resulted in the registration of over 1000 companies and businesses in the month of November 2015.

The ESP was launched by President Ian Khama in October during the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)’s special congress in Gaborone. On Wednesday this week Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi revealed that since the inception of ESP, 969 companies and 609 businesses all owned by Batswana were registered last month.

Masisi said this is a clear indication that Batswana have heard the message from the ruling party. He urged Batswana not to be distracted by opposition parties from looking at the bigger picture of job creation. “There has been distortion about the ESP by the opposition. They say all sorts of negative things about this good programme when they debate the State of the Nation Address.

Surprisingly when we are not in Parliament, they pull us aside and enquire about the ESP. They make enquiries on how it would benefit them in their private life and businesses. I am not saying this to impress anyone or dismiss the opposition but this is a fact”, Masisi said this week when responding on behalf of Khama to debates by Members of Parliament on the State of the Nation Address.

He said the companies and businesses will however have to follow all the set out procedures for procurement. He explained that the companies and businesses will be assessed to ensure that they are legitimate. Masisi said that as the Coordinator of ESP he has been watching and listening to how individuals responded to the ESP.

He said the opposition MPs led by Leader of Opposition Duma Boko have been making exaggerated comments about the ESP. Masisi said the intention of the programme is to put money legitimately into the pockets of Batswana. He accused the opposition parties of always launching an attack on President Khama.

He dismissed claims that only BDP members will benefit from the ESP. Masisi reiterated that ESP is a well thought programme. “In terms of implementation through the Ministry of Infrastructure and Technology government will engage the private sector to help in monitoring of projects.

We have everything ready on our side as government. Procurement guidelines have been reviewed by Public Procurement Asset Disposal Board (PPADB) to allow for better service delivery for Batswana companies. We have also engaged Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime to help mitigate instances of corruption under the ESP,” he stressed.ESP is expected to focus on Agriculture, service delivery, Tourism development, construction and infrastructure.