Air Botswana GM, Board will be appointed next year

National airline, Air Botswana will not have a substantive General Manager or board of directors in place until early next year, Botswana Guardian has established.

In his pursuit to appoint GM and the Board, Tshenolo Mabeo, the minister of Transport and Communications has run out of time to present his preferred eight (8) candidates before Cabinet for approval. It is said Cabinet held its last meeting this week and will break for Christmas holidays on Friday.

Although Mabeo has made great progress in that regard, he has not concluded his final list which comprises of professionals and experts in different fields, to assist the business to remain focussed.

Speaking to Botswana Guardian, Mabeo said; “I have not yet concluded my consultation. There are some people that are still left behind. One crippling thing is that today was the last cabinet meeting even if I were to complete my consultation, I would not be able to make them public before being sanctioned by cabinet.”

Mabeo said his preferred professionals are from the fields of legal, finance, human resources, aviation, commercial, tourism and travel industry as well as business operations.

“My idea is to make a combination that will be able to help us in almost all the areas in order to reshape Air Botswana and allow it to move forward,” he said. “We need a team or a board that could easily assist and advise the general manager- they should be able to click and understand each other for the best interest of the business.”