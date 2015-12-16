Lewis Malikongwa quits public service

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, Lewis Malikongwa has asked to be released from his post. Since last year Malikongwa has been battling to restore peace and order at the troubled Botswana National Youth Council (BNYC) with little success.

Unconfirmed reports are that Minister Thapelo Olopeng was always complaining about the performance of the PS. “We are not surprised that he has done that. We saw it coming,” said a source.“My contract is coming to an end in February 2016. I have since requested my employer to allow me to leave end of December 2015 for personal reasons. My employer has kindly agreed to release me before February 2016. Consequently, my last day shall be 31st December 2015,” reads Malikongwa’s letter dated 08 December 2015.

He added, “I want to take this opportunity to thank you all for the tremendous support and encouragement you rendered me during my stay at MYSC.” The Senior Public Relations Officer at Ministry, Thobo Tlhasana, was not available for comment. Malikongwa confirmed writing to the employer asking to be released by the end of this month. But he was reluctant to divulge reasons for his actions.

He denied allegations that his performance was below par. He instead said he was leaving to join an international organisation in January.At the height of the troubles at BNYC Malikongwa suspended the former Executive Director of BNYC Benjamin Raletsatsi for allegedly disobeying the PS’ directives.

This happened hardly a month after the ministry dissolved the National Executive Committee and District Youth Councils of BNYC. “The Secretariat and all staff of the BNYC shall have their contracts and conditions of service taken over by the Ministry.

The Executive Director and staff will therefore report to the Ministry and be accountable to the Permanent Secretary until the BNYC Board is appointed,” states the press statement dated 11th July 2015. The minister appointed new board members last month despite an ongoing case in which former board members are challenging him for dissolving it earlier this year. The case continues today (Friday) at the Lobatse High Court.