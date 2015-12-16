President’s Housing Appeal beneficiaries dump houses

Sorilatholo village is among the most fortunate to have benefited from President Ian Khama’s Housing Appeal initiative since its inception in 2011.

Over ten people in the village, which comprises mainly of Basarwa and Bakgalagadi, have so far benefited from the programme. However, some beneficiaries have since neglected their houses to stay at neighbouring cattleposts.

Botswana Guardian team visited a few of the beneficiaries, and discovered that some of them do not stay in their allocated houses. Atleast four were not there and neighbours said they were staying at cattleposts.One of the families that have benefited, Kitsiso Ratswijane, explained that others prefer working at the fields or as herd boys at cattleposts.

Pointing at a neighbouring’ house another beneficiary, Ratswijane said the tenant had been at the cattlepost for over two years to eke out a living. This, she said, is causing tension among other residents who say government is giving houses to ‘people who do not need them.’

Residents live mostly in megwaafatshe; hatch-and-grass houses. In an interview, area Member of Parliament said lack of accommodation was a big problem in Sorilatholo and that he has requested government to put it among the top villages for consideration when companies come on board to assist.

“Most of them are herdmen, hence they often leave their houses. Sometimes they leave them with their children or grandparents,” he explained. Private Secretary to the president George Tlhalerwa said it was not the job of government or donors to monitor or maintain houses. “When you give to someone, you are empowering them. We just elevate them and ensure their lives have changed for the better,” he said, adding that 95 percent of beneficiaries of the programme were looking after their houses.

So far, 537 houses have been completed and given to beneficiaries. Tlhalerwa said three have been completed and will be handed over this weekend, while 68 are still under construction.