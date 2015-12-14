Motswana takes Air Botswana top post

Minister of Transport and Communications, Tshenolo Mabeo is working under pressure to ensure that the national airline, Air Botswana achieves what it has failed to do for years – accomplish its vision. The vision, which has claimed the scalps of many of the airline’s general managers, is just a one line statement –“To be a highly competitive regional airline ranked amongst Africa’s top 10 by 2020”.

Speaking to Botswana Guardian on Wednesday, Mabeo was cagey and did not want to name the person whom he has appointed as board chairman saying that it is still too early. The only hint Mabeo could reveal is that his preferred candidate “Is a no-nonsense taking man, who will crack the whip and is capable of meeting the challenges”. He said that his preferred candidate has “accepted the offer”.

Asked on how he arrived at the preferred candidate’s name, Mabeo said he extensively consulted stakeholders. “After coming up with the name and as part of my consultation, I first bounced the name with the captains of the industry and they agreed with my choice,” said Mabeo. He said he consulted stakeholders because “I want to get the best out of the industry, and this does not necessarily mean I am limited to the aviation industry only. All I need is a qualified and competent manager and I am working around the clock to normalise the situation”.

Happily, Mabeo says there is currently no disconnection between the management and the board as there is a permanent board member from the ministry who sits on the board representing the ministry. “I want the nation to know that I have passion for this airline and my view is that there are many capable and talented Batswana who can run this airline. We should therefore fully utilise the crème de la crème that we have in this country. I believe that even our next general manager will be a Motswana,” he said.

The airline has experienced challenges since its inception. This has led to either the termination of the contracts or early resignation of the respective general managers as well as sucking of the national purse through the billions of Pula that government paid in bailouts over the years. However, to this day there has not been any solution in sight but instead there are more questions than answers on what could make the national airline become the pride of the nation.

Currently, the airline is operating without a board, with senior managerial positions starting with the general manager’s position being occupied on acting basis. With only five years left, will the national airline be able to achieve its vision by 2020? This is one of the many challenges that put pressure on the Minister Mabeo.

Whichever way one may look at it, Mabeo who this week described himself as having great passion and will ensure that the airline’s misfortunes are turned around, is optimistic that the trend will change and is ready to rely on the airline’s values being passion, integrity, customer focus, results driven and team work as he appoints the board and substantive general manager.