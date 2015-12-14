Pilikwe, Ministry agree on radioactive facility site

The site for the radioactive facility, which was to be set in Pilikwe is yet to be identified Botswana Guardian has learnt. Addressing the media on the updates of his Ministry this Tuesday, Nonofo Molefhi Minister of Infrastructure, Science and Technology said site identification is still being pursued and they are currently engaging the community about where the site was initially intended.

“Following the Ministry’s consultation and engagement with Pilikwe community, the two parties are now on course to reach an agreement on the way forward on the construction of this facility,” said Molefhi. The Pilikwe community had identified members of the community to work with the ministry on the matter and the two parties, according to Molefhi have agreed on a strategy of moving forward that will bring the matter to conclusion.

“The two parties are yet to address the Pilikwe community to share what has been resolved. I am unable to divulge details of what has been agreed pending a Kgotla meeting with Pilikwe community, save to say the two parties have found a common ground on the issue,” said Molefhi.

The battle between government and the Pilikwe community to locate this site has been going on for over five years, as the community challenged its legality and also felt it posed danger to their community. In 2014, the community took government to court over the issue and the case was this year withdrawn with the intention of engaging the concerned parties for an amicable solution.

It is understood from other media sources that the case that was brought for status hearing before Judge Letsididi of Lobatse High Court on May 27th 2015, had Dr Sebusang Sebusang and others challenging the legality of Pilikwe being made a radioactive storage.

They believe that the decision by the chairman of the radiation protection board, the director of the department of radiation protection and the Minister in locating and siting the Radioactive Waste Storage facility in Pilikwe was wrong and unlawful.

They said this was done without proper scientific site identification procedures, ignoring other alternative sites and also risking human health and life.