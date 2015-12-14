No politics for new BNYC Board-Olopeng

The new board members of the troubled Botswana National Youth Council (BNYC) will not be allowed to take part in politics as was the case previously, Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Thapelo Olopeng has warned.

Most past board chairpersons used the youth council as a springboard to politics especially to the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP). The current Member of Parliament for Shashe West, Fidelis Molao built his reputation at the troubled organisation before being actively involved in politics.

“I told them I do not want them to be involved in politics because it is just a waste of time. I told them they should not treat other youth according to their political affiliation. They are going to work hard and I have trust in them,” said the Minister.

He said young people who are members of different political parties would be given a chance to share ideas with the new committee about what is best for the youth in the country. “This is for us to work hard. I do not want them to be confused by politics, but be focused on issues that are affecting the youth. They were not appointed on political party affiliation.”

He also explained why he appointed other board members while there is a case in which the former board members are challenging his decision to dissolve them following reports of corruption and maladministration. “Our time is over. Whatever comes out at court government, we will abide by it. As for now I do not know what will happen about the case but whatever the outcome we will comply. If it comes that the previous board members should occupy the seat it will depend on what we will do as the government looking at the reasons advanced in the judgment,” he said.

Reached for comment, Kitso Masi said members of the new committee would work hard to be different from the past board members. “We know that we are inheriting an organisation that was surrounded by controversy, but we are going to be transparent and work with anyone. Politics will not be allowed from us as board members because we were voted without any political background but on merit,” he said, adding that they will draw a line between them and the Secretariat.