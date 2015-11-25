Gantsi, Ngamiland farmers form alliance

With the assistance of the Irish team who have been advocating for unity among the associations to have a strong voice, seven different farmers associations from two districts of Ghanzi and Ngamiland formed a union known as Botswana United Beef Farmers Alliance in Maun.

The Alliance comprises of three Ngamiland farmers Associations and four from Gantsi district. The alliance hopes to achieve better results through cooperation and to make agreements on important matters like marketing their beef and how to become a high effective lobby group with government and local authorities.

Irish team spokesperson, who is also the director of Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA), Malcom Thompson attributed all the hard work to the local farmers association. “I am delighted that we have been of assistance and I count it a privilege to work with such honourable people”, said Thompson. He urged all farmers associations to unite and to work cooperatively for the best interests of farmers adding that they should look at what is good for farmers and sacrifice so as to bring happiness and satisfaction.

According to him the lobbying power of the alliance will be huge, as it does not only represent thousands of farmers throughout Botswana but also those who have roots in Agriculture. The chairman of Ngamiland United Farmers Association, Frank Mafela requested the participants to put aside their interests and to work for the improvement of beef industry which will benefit future generations.

Alwyn Van Der Heerves on behalf of Gantsi Farmers Association assured the participants that the journey they are embarking on would help them to support their counterparts in containing the Foot and Mouth Disease, which is hitting the Ngamiland district. “Although we are different our common denominator is making a living from beef industry” said Van Der Veernes

He said as Ghanzi beef association they understand what their counterparts are going through and they will be supportive because they all have the same goals. The Irish team conducted several workshops with Gantsi and Ngamiland farmers associations as part of assistance from ICSA in collaboration with the government of Botswana, which was funded by the Centre for the Development of Enterprises (CDE) under its private sector development plan (PSDP.)



