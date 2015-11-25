Stakeholders welcome ESP with reservations

Key players in the construction sector have welcomed government’s Economic Stimulus Package with reservations. Stakeholders in the local construction section expressed the sentiments at BG Breakfast meeting organised by Botswana Guardian in partnership with Standard Chartered Bank on Wednesday. Portfolio Manager at Botswana Insurance Fund Management Mphoeng Mphoeng says government should be commended for the programme, saying it was an initiative long established in countries like Europe.

He states that it is an opportune moment to improve roads, schools and hospitals. “It is good that the construction sector is the major beneficiary. It will help grow the GDP,” he says. He says it would be wise to consider how the funds would be pumped into the economy, adding government should ensure that the money gets channeled through banks.

Kagiso Letsomo, Business Development Executive at Standard Chartered Bank, who holds Masters of Science in Project Management from the University of Bolton, has observed that the sector lacks expertise. He says it should be clear who is going to monitor and evaluate ESP.

The use of money, not entirely money, is the problem, according to Shima Monageng of Monageng Valuers. He says there should be a proper roll out.

For Oagile Kanyeto, president of the Botswana Institute of Engineers, Batswana should be excited about ESP as it will change their lives. “Poor people will now have a place to look for jobs. “Citizens will now have many projects, and they should execute them,” he says.

Modibedi Maruping of Maruping Real Estate challenged citizen contractors to change their mindset and attitude towards money. He says there is need for financial education. “Let’s be more concerned about the products we deliver. Our work ethic should change,” he advises.

There were also discussions that the industry doe not only benefit contractors and their employers but even other sectors. However, the main challenge in the industry is corruption, according to stakeholders.